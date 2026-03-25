Rodgers And Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC to be Presented at Paramount Theatre

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Aurora's Paramount Theatre will return with Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific. Performances of Paramount's 2025-26 Broadway Series finale are April 29-June 14, 2026.

Get ready for one enchanted evening when Paramount delivers this American classic musical in a classy new way. Set in a tropical paradise with warm sea breezes, breathless sunsets and B-29 Bombers, South Pacific is arguably the most romantic musical of all time, and also a tale that reminds us all of the importance of celebrating cultural differences.

The story follows World War II armed services personnel through spy missions, war-time drama and romance. While balancing duties to their country with island expectations, U.S. Navy nurse Nellie Forbush and lieutenant Joseph Cable each suddenly find themselves irresistibly falling in love on foreign soil. But will that love translate back in the States?

The cast features 36 actors/singers/dancers – one of Paramount's largest ever – performing Rodgers and Hammerstein's lush score played by a 15-piece orchestra, which even includes a harp. Add costumes hand crafted by Paramount artisans, and a tropical scenic design anchored by 20-foot palm trees with elements hewn from a half a mile of bamboo, 18,000-square-feet of netting and 10,000-square-feet of hand-painted muslin.

The musical features some of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most memorable showtunes like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and of course, “Bali Ha'i.” It's also an iconic, complex and important piece of musical theater that reminds us to celebrate cultural differences and the value of people unlike ourselves.