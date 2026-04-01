Review: THE ALLY at Theater Wit

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Theater Wit opens the Midwest premiere of The Ally on March 30, 2026. Originally premiering in February 2024 at New York City’s Public Theater, Itamar Moses’ play was a finalist for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Blending dark comedy with urgent social questions, The Ally challenges its audience to confront both current events and their own beliefs.

Set on a university campus in September 2023, the story follows professor Asaf Sternheim (Jordan Lane Shappell), who is asked to sign a student petition condemning police brutality. Initially eager to support his student Baron (Devaughn Asante Loman), Asaf hesitates after reading the petition more closely and discovering broader political statements—particularly surrounding the Israel–Palestine conflict—that he feels unprepared to endorse. As pressure mounts from his ex, Nakia (Sharyon Culberston), and the charged campus environment, Asaf is forced to reckon with his identity as a liberal academic and a secular Jewish man. Set just before the events leading up to October 7, 2023, the play feels strikingly immediate.

Director Jeremy Wechsler skillfully balances the script’s humor with its weightier themes. The diverse cast—many making their Chicago or Theater Wit debuts—brings depth and nuance to Moses’ writing. Shappell’s portrayal of Asaf captures a man who is both relatable and frustrating, revealing the complexity and occasional narrowness of his thinking. As the central women in his life, K Chinthana Sotakoun (Gwen) and Culberston (Nakia) deliver grounded, compelling performances.

The younger ensemble— Devaughn Asante Loman (Baron), Mira Kessler (Rachel), Eliyah Arman Ghaeni (Farid), and Evan Ozer (Reuven)—offers a powerful portrayal of a generation grappling with racism, antisemitism, and conflicting perspectives on the U.S. and Middle East. Ghaeni and Loman are particularly striking in a heated Act II exchange, where personal grief and political conviction collide: Farid recounts violence against Palestinians in Israel, while Baron seeks support after losing his cousin to police violence.

Joe Schermoly’s set design convincingly evokes a university library, complemented by detailed props from Johnathan Berg-Binhorn. While the thunderous transitions between scenes may feel jarring for some, sound designer Joe Cerqua’s original compositions underscore the play’s themes of identity and introspection.

The Ally is an intentionally uncomfortable yet essential work for contemporary audiences. Through moments of humor and tension, it pushes both its characters and viewers to interrogate their values. As Wechsler notes in the press release, the play ultimately asks: can we be good people when our hearts and minds are not aligned?

THE ALLY performs until May 3rd at Theater Wit. For more information, visit the organization’s official website.

Photo Credit: Charles Osgood

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