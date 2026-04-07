Review: MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM at Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM is a well-acted, slow-burn character study. August Wilson’s 1982 play centers on a fictitious 1927 Chicago album recording, as the musicians gather and wait for the notorious Ma Rainey (or Madam Rainey, as she demands they call her) to record her latest album. Ma Rainey has some dramatic tendencies — she’s an hour late to her own recording session and then comes in with a whirl of demands and suggestions for the session.

This play demands a lot of patience from the audience. Much of the play focuses on waiting periods — or multiple takes once the recording session begins. Wilson’s script has an ample amount of air in it, and Chuck Smith’s direction for the Goodman gives it a lot of room. I think the pacing could have been tightened, while maintaining the character study intent.



Although I wished the run-time was more taut and the tempo faster, this is a supremely well-acted production. Smith has assembled an all-star ensemble to play Ma Rainey and her group of musicians. Though she ultimately doesn’t have a ton of stage time, E. Faye Butler is an impeccable Ma Rainey. Her outsized exasperation and chaotic-yet-demanding energy fits the role to a tee. Al’Jaleel McGhee is also an excellent sparring partner ready to go toe-to-toe with Butler as Levee, a trumpeter who has big ideas about how to move the band’s sound forward. McGhee gives one of the most superlative performances of the evening, as his character’s arc involves big emotional swings. He brings Levee’s impulsivity and anger to the forefront and also makes clear how past trauma has marked Levee’s current instincts.

As pianist Toledo, Kelvin Roston Jr. is a great match for Levee’s energy. While Roston Jr. has a more easygoing nature by comparison, he’s memorable in his gentleness and provides a powerful contrast to McGhee’s Levee. Cedric Young and David Alan Anderson are similarly compelling as bassist Slow Drag and trombonist Cutler.



Jabari Khaliq infuses some much needed humor as Ma Rainey’s nephew Sylvester, who struggles with a stutter. Khaliq plays Sylvester as delightfully gentle and earnest. Tiffany Renee Johnson is similarly entertaining as Dussie Mae, Ma Rainey and Sylvester’s companion. Her dance moves during Ma Rainey’s vocal recordings suggest that she may have consumed some illicit substances before entering the studio; it’s a fun and quirky physical representation of the character. Marc Grapey and Matt DeCaro entertain as Ma’s exasperated manager Irvin and studio manager Sturdyvant. Scott Aiello rounds out the cast in a brief appearance as a policeman.

While MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM doesn’t have much action, the ensemble members bring great depth of feeling and emotional range to their characters’ arcs. These are some fully realized character studies. And the slow burn makes the play’s tragic climax a powerful and surprising moment. And I appreciate any opportunity to see E. Faye Butler take center stage.

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM plays in the Albert Theatre at Goodman Theatre, 170 North Dearborn, through May 3, 2026. Tickets are $34 - $109.

Photo Credit: Justin Barbin

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...