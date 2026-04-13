Photos: Namir Smallwood, Jon Michael Hill and More in WINDFALL at Steppenwolf
Get a first look at cast members Namir Smallwood, Jon Michael Hill and more on stage in the production, now playing through late May.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 50th Anniversary Season with Windfall by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Awoye Timpo, playing April 9 – May 31, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater.
Windfall reunites ensemble members Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill, who starred in Steppenwolf’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Purpose, joined by ensemble member Namir Smallwood, direct from his Broadway turn in Bug. Rounding out the cast, Steppenwolf welcomes Esco Jouléy (Dying for Sex) and Michael Potts (The Wire, The Piano Lesson–Broadway), both in their Steppenwolf debuts.
This is a story about money. Don’t let them fool you otherwise. When a Chicago father loses his child in a clash with the police, he is visited by three strangers who advise him to take the city’s cash settlement, relocate and forget his grief – or else remain, haunted by memories of the world his child fought so hard to protect. This lyrical world premiere is a vital and timely look at the spirit of activism set against the most indifferent system of them all: the almighty dollar.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Glenn Davis with Michael Potts
Esco Jouléy with (back, l to r) Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill
Esco Jouléy with Jon Michael Hill
Alana Arenas and Glenn Davis with Michael Potts
Esco Jouléy with (back, l to r) Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill
Michael Potts, Esco Jouléy and Glenn Davis
Esco Jouléy with Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill
Alana Arenas with Michael Potts
Michael Potts, Esco Jouléy and Alana Arenas
Esco Jouléy with Namir Smallwood and Jon Michael Hill
Glenn Davis with Michael Potts
Michael Potts with Glenn Davis and Alana Arenas
Namir Smallwood, Esco Jouléy and Jon Michael Hill
Esco Jouléy and Michael Potts
Alana Arenas and Michael Potts with (back, center) Esco Jouléy
The cast
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