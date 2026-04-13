Photos: Namir Smallwood, Jon Michael Hill and More in WINDFALL at Steppenwolf

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Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 50th Anniversary Season with Windfall by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Awoye Timpo, playing April 9 – May 31, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Ensemble Theater.

Windfall reunites ensemble members Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis and Jon Michael Hill, who starred in Steppenwolf’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Purpose, joined by ensemble member Namir Smallwood, direct from his Broadway turn in Bug. Rounding out the cast, Steppenwolf welcomes Esco Jouléy (Dying for Sex) and Michael Potts (The Wire, The Piano Lesson–Broadway), both in their Steppenwolf debuts.

This is a story about money. Don’t let them fool you otherwise. When a Chicago father loses his child in a clash with the police, he is visited by three strangers who advise him to take the city’s cash settlement, relocate and forget his grief – or else remain, haunted by memories of the world his child fought so hard to protect. This lyrical world premiere is a vital and timely look at the spirit of activism set against the most indifferent system of them all: the almighty dollar.

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow