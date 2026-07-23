OUR TOWN, MARIE ANTOINETTE & More Set for Lazy Susan Theatre Co.'s 2026-27 Season

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Lazy Susan Theatre Co.has revealed the company's 2026-2027 season, featuring three productions that explore identity, community, power, and survival: Our Town, Marie Antoinette, A Girl in School Uniform.

The season opens with Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Our Town (November 12-December 13, 2026), directed by Executive Director Matthew Masino. Widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays ever written, Our Town follows the lives of the residents of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, celebrating the beauty found in everyday moments while exploring love, loss, and the passage of time. Centered on the relationship between George Gibbs and Emily Webb, the play offers a timeless reminder to cherish the people and moments that make up our lives. Co-Artistic Director Hannah Loessberg will star as Emily.

As part of the 2027 Chicago Theatre Week, Lazy Susan Theatre Co. will present David Adjmi's Marie Antoinette (February 4-February 21, 2027), also directed by Matthew Masino. Before she became history's most infamous queen, Marie Antoinette reveled in luxury and spectacle while revolution simmered beyond the palace gates. As cries of "Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité" grow louder, she is forced to confront the consequences of a life built on excess. Adjmi's darkly comic and sharply contemporary reimagining of the French Revolution follows Marie's nightmarish personal journey from idolized monarch to social pariah and asks who gets a slice of cake and who goes hungry.

Closing the season is the Chicago premiere of Lulu Raczka's A Girl in School Uniform (Walks Into a Bar) (April 29-May 16, 2026), directed by Co-Artistic Director Hannah Loessberg. Set in a future that feels unsettlingly close, the play follows Steph, a schoolgirl, and Bell, a barmaid, as they search for their missing friend in a world plagued by mysterious blackouts and growing violence against women. As reality begins to unravel, the boundaries between the characters' world and the theatre itself begin to collapse. Co-Artistic Director Nealie Tinlin will star as Steph.

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming