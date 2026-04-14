Louise Dearman Will Make U.S. Solo Debut At The Orpheum

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The Historic Orpheum Theatre has announced an event for musical theatre enthusiasts across the Midwest United States. On Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 7:30 PM, West End powerhouse Louise Dearman will take the stage for her U.S. solo performance debut in the exclusive one night only concert event, A Wicked Evening with Louise Dearman.

Louise Dearman holds a unique place in theatrical history as the first—and only—actress to have played both lead roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked. This historic feat solidified her status as one of the UK's most versatile and beloved leading ladies. Beyond the Emerald City, Dearman has starred in numerous West End and international productions, including Evita (Eva Perón), Guys and Dolls (Miss Adelaide), Side Show (Daisy Hilton), and Cats (Grizabella). Dearman arrives in the United States amidst her critically acclaimed 2026 UK tour, Gravity. A collaborative powerhouse production alongside fellow Wicked alumni Kerry Ellis and Rachel Tucker, Gravity is a celebration of the songs and roles that have defined their careers. The tour has become a cultural phenomenon in the UK, bringing the "West End magic" to major arenas and theaters across the country.

“We are beyond honored to host Louise Dearman for her first-ever U.S. solo debut,” said Andrew Driscoll, Executive Director of The Orpheum Theatre. “Bringing an artist of this caliber to Galesburg has been a massive undertaking, particularly with the complexities of modern visa logistics. However, when a dedicated supporter like our show sponsor, Midwest Green Energy, steps up to champion world-class talent, we are thrilled to meet those challenges head-on. Our goal is to provide audiences from Chicago, St. Louis, and across the Midwest a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a true Broadway-standard legend in an intimate, historic setting.”

The concert promises a soaring evening of music, featuring iconic hits from Dearman's storied career, selections from her three hit solo albums, and, of course, the powerhouse anthems that made her a global Wicked sensation.

ABOUT Louise Dearman

Louise Dearman is a multi-award-winning actress and singer with a career spanning over two decades at the forefront of British Musical Theatre. In addition to her history-making run in Wicked, she has released three solo albums (You and I, Here Comes the Sun, and It's Time) and is a frequent guest soloist with the world's leading orchestras.