Lookingglass Theatre to Hold 2026 Summerglass Camps for Ages 6-18

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Lookingglass Theatre Company has revealed its 2026 lineup of Summerglass Camps, featuring three unforgettable camps full of creativity, theatre, and imagination – designed for curious young minds, ages 6-18.

Lookingglass Camps are back for Summer 2026, welcoming young artists to its newly renovated spaces for spectacular camps that will explore themes from the season. Through drama and creative play, experienced Lookingglass teaching artists focus camp days to explore creative problem solving, collaboration, story structure, speaking directly to the audience, and all the inventive visual storytelling that makes Lookingglass so spectacular! Mornings are spent working with teaching artists to learn many of the same theatre techniques and skills used to create Lookingglass shows. During the afternoons, campers will work on their drama skills as they create and adapt original stories to share on the final day of camp. Registration for Lookingglass educational camps is now open at https://lookingglasstheatre.org/class-camps/summerglass-camp/.

Young people have unprecedented access to Lookingglass spaces in the historic Water Tower and campers receive support and mentorship from the world-class ensemble of Lookingglass artists. In Lookingglass camps there are no scripts and no assigned roles–each camper creates their dream role. Campers create their own dialogue, characters, stories, designs and costumes. Each camp culminates in an informal performance for family and friends that will be inspired by – and in turn inspire – the next season of Lookingglass productions!

Summerglass Camp programs take place at Lookingglass Theatre (163 E Pearson Street in Chicago) and at nearby Seneca Park. Enrollment is limited to 20 campers per session. Campers will be led by two teaching artists, participate in large and small group activities, and take breaks for snacks and lunch.

For additional information about Lookingglass Summer Camps 2026 visit lookingglasstheatre.org, call 312-337-0665 or email curiosity@lookingglasstheatre.org.

Lookingglass Summer Camp program details for 2026 are as follows:

FAIRLY SCARY TALES

Ages: 6-10

Dates: August 3-7, 2026

Days: Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm

Location: Lookingglass Theatre, 163 E Pearson Street at Michigan Ave, Chicago

Tuition: $450

With a dollop of magic and a pinch of peril, we're mixing up some fantastic new fairy tales! Venture into the woods as you build your own epic adventures with costumes, puppets, masks, and movement.

Through creative drama games, we'll explore folk and fairy tales from around the world, invent original heroes, villains, and sidekicks, and build magical stories to share! Learn why we like a dash of danger in our stories, explore the hero's journey, and invent your own spooky tales! Learn the fundamentals of Lookingglass playmaking techniques, explore story structure, and go to the park each day for lunch. At the end of the session, we'll invite your friends and family to join us for some brand new fairy tales – stories that are just a little bit scary – and a whole lot of fun!

AS IF BY MAGIC!

Ages: 8-14

Dates: August 10-14, 2026

Days: Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm

Location: Lookingglass Theatre, 163 E Pearson Street at Michigan Ave, Chicago

Tuition: $450

Join in for a camp where the impossible is possible! Campers will explore all kinds of magic—from magic tricks to wizardry to magical traditions from around the world. Then, go behind-the-scenes of some truly magical moments from our favorite Lookingglass productions.

Together, learn fundamental Lookingglass techniques, discover the ingredients that make fantasy so much fun, and create original characters and magical stories. Go to the park for lunch each day and craft surprising and suspenseful original performances. By the end of the week, you'll be ready to share your original stories – and moments of magic – with family and friends.

LOOKINGGLASS YOUNG ENSEMBLE: ACE THE AUDITION

Ages: 13-18

Dates: August 10-14, 2026

Days: Monday-Friday, 12pm-4pm

Location: Lookingglass Theatre, 163 E Pearson Street at Michigan Ave, Chicago

Tuition: $350

Get ready to love the art of auditioning! For 28 years, the Lookingglass Young Ensemble has been an inclusive, rigorous and playful pre-professional training program for Chicago-area teens. Now for the first time, camp participants can work directly with the theatre's artists to build skills for their September Young Ensemble audition – and their own high school and college auditions too!

Learn Lookingglass techniques for breath, body, and voice work. Build confidence in reading scenes with a partner. Workshop a monologue you can use for school-year auditions. Most importantly, build the fundamental ensemble skills you need to step into any audition room ready to be yourself, and play!