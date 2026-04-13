KEERAH by Netta Walker to Have World Premiere at Definition Theatre

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Definition Theatre will present the Amplify World Premiere of Keerah, a quick-witted dramedy by playwright Netta Walker and directed by McKenzie Chinn. Keerah will run from May 29 to June 28, 2026 at Definition @ 55th with a press opening on Monday, June 1 at 7:30pm Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now.

Two aspiring young writers meet in a Chicago neighborhood on the cusp of gentrification. Ciara, a Black American poet, and Cormac, an Irish writer on a J1 visa. They connect over their shared love of language, literature, and the art of cruelty. What begins as fun flirtation transforms into an intense summer romance—until immigration, bad decisions, and unspoken truths tear them apart.

Seven years later, now a successful TV writer in London, Ciara faces an unexpected reunion when a journalist named Dedalus arrives to interview her about her hit series—a series based on their relationship. Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, this quick-witted dramedy asks: Can you rewrite the past? Should you? And what happens when the person you immortalized shows up to confront you?

The cast features Netta Walker, Cat Christmas, Beck Nolan, and Jacob Coggshall. The production team includes Director McKenzie Chinn, Assistant Director Ireon Roach, Production Manager Jordan Stewart-Curet, Stage Manager Ariel Beller, Scenic Designer Isa Noe, Costume Designer Janelle Smith, Lighting Designer Garrett Bell, Sound Designer Aaron Harris Woodstein, Props Designer Cecilia Chan, and Intimacy Director Jyreika Guest.