Hubbard Street Dance Chicago to Honor Aszure Barton, Charlie Gardner and Patti Eylar at Gala

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Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is presenting Spotlight Ball 48 at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance on Saturday, May 16, 2026. This event will honor Hubbard Street's Resident Artist, Aszure Barton, with the Spotlight Award, recognizing her trailblazing choreography and a transformative three-year collaboration that has deepened Hubbard Street's artistic vision. Charlie Gardner & Patti Eylar will receive the Champion's Award, for their extraordinary leadership and 40 years of dedication to Chicago dance that has shaped Hubbard Street's legacy, and cleared the path for generations of artists and audiences alike.

Stewarding this year's thrilling gala are Event Co-Chairs Kristin Conley and Mary Lou Marinas. Spotlight Ball 48 Sponsors as of March 6 include Platinum Sponsors Marla and Larry Gilbert, Gold Sponsors Kristin Conley and Andrew Sudds and Judy Wise, and Silver Sponsors Sharon and Neil Book, Meg and Tim Callahan, CIBC Commercial Banking, The Collens Family, Pamela Crutchfield, Charlie Gardner and Patti Eylar, Jae Lee and Michael Heffernan, Mary Lou Marinas, Abby McCormick O'Neil and D. Carroll Joynes, and Kristin Otterson. Bronze Sponsors are The Auditorium, Joel and Katie Cory, Alec Dike and Siobhan Flynn, Michael Fassnacht, Ashley Hartman, and Samir Maykar, Mara Georges and Michael Mutz, and Verit Advisors. Additional support is provided by Official Catering Sponsor J&L Catering and Official Media Sponsor CS Modern Luxury.

Fisher-Harrell said of Spotlight Award Honoree Aszure Barton, "When we named Aszure our Resident Artist three seasons ago, our only goals were to provide a space defined by trust, a commitment to artistic excellence, and an opportunity for mutual growth. We knew that by investing in Aszure, Hubbard Street was investing in the future of contemporary dance. She has not only blessed the members of our company with her incredibly layered and nuanced artistry, but she has gifted audiences all over the nation with bold new works-and she is just getting started."

The gala will begin inside the Harris Theater with a special performance, presenting excerpts from Barton's most beloved works. The festivities continue following the performance with a rooftop dinner and non-stop dance party.

Tickets, Tables, and Sponsorships for Spotlight Ball 48 are now available, offering varying levels of premium seating, exclusive recognition opportunities, the chance to host leadership and Dancers and your table, and more. Can't make the event, but still want to support Hubbard Street? Consider a Tribute Table, which still unlocks benefits and is tax-deductible.