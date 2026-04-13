HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER Cast Announced For Sandbox Theatre Collective Production

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Sandbox Theatre Collective has announced the cast for its upcoming production of HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARS ROVER by Preston Choi, directed by Kara Toll and produced by Phillip Heflin. The production will run on select dates from June 19 through July 5, 2026, upstairs at Mrs. Murphy and Sons Irish Bistro in Chicago, marking the start of the company’s fourth season.

The play is structured as a series of vignettes that explore themes of existentialism and human connection through a darkly comedic lens. The ensemble-driven piece presents a range of characters across a fragmented, collage-style narrative.

“This play wrestles with existential, cynical feelings about human beings and about the future, but balances a call to action with an opportunity to play and delight in the beautiful things about humanity,” said director Kara Toll.

CAST

The cast will include Ruby Gibson (“daughter-ish”), Cooper Eidson (“son-ish”), Kandace Mack (“mother-ish”), Gustavo Duran (“father-ish”), Emma Marie Montoya (“grandmother-ish”), and Nathan LoPinto (“grandfather-ish”).

TICKET INFORMATION

Pre-sale tickets are currently available as part of the “To the Moon & Mars” bundle in collaboration with Lazy Susan Theatre Co.’s moonwatchers. General ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Additional information about the production and Sandbox Theatre Collective is available at sandboxtheatrecollective.com and on the company’s social media platforms.