Chicago Dance Groups Will Perform PERSISTENT SPRING at Ruth Page Center

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The Chicago Movement Collective (CMC), and the Winifred Haun & Dancers (WH&D) will present the third annual PERSISTENT SPRING 2026 on May 22 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts in Chicago.

Persistent Spring 2026 will feature new works choreographed by prestigious Chicago area choreographers: Faith Balderrama, Imani English, Winifred Haun, and Abdiel Figueroa Reyes. Early career dance artists from the two organizations' educational programs, WH&D's 3rd Coast Contemporary Dance program, and CMC's Claire Bataille Legacy Scholarship Program, will also present new works.

Artists from the 3rd Coast program who will present new work include: Steven Hou, Valerie Lowder, and Rachel Walker. Artists from the Claire Bataille Legacy program who will premiere new work include: Ashton Craven, Caitlyn Cargnoni, Kalie Ferry, René, Katerina Willis, and Lauren Willman.

The purpose of Persistent Spring is to showcase the achievements of the

pre-professional/early career dance artists participating in the 3rd Coast and the Claire Bataille Legacy programs. Both programs offer affordable, professional training to qualified, experienced dancers ages 17-26. Over 80% of dancers from both training programs are currently dancing professionally in Chicago, New York City and the Midwest.