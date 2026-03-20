Chicago Cabaret Professionals to Honor 2026 Award Winners at Annual Luncheon

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Chicago Cabaret Professionals has announced its annual awards for service, performance, and continued dedication to the Art of Cabaret. While primarily a membership-driven, performance organization, CCP is extremely proud of the work done by all of its volunteers, emerging and established performers, and the venues that support cabaret. Active CCP members submit nominations for these awards. Board President Carla Gordon says, “The members of the Chicago Cabaret Professionals are thrilled to honor their peers for outstanding achievements in service, mentorship, music direction, and more. Our awards banquet is a time for celebrating our exceptional community and our remarkable art.”

To honor some of those people, CCP is hosting an Awards Luncheon on Saturday, April 18 at noon at La Villa Restaurant, located at 3638 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago. This year's recipients are: Aurora Boe (New Vocalist), The CheckOut (Venue), Hilary Feldman (Mentorship and Education), Howard Pfeifer (Music Director) and Patricia Salinski (Past President) & Carolyn Wehner (Service). Performances will be given by Aurora Boe, Hilary Feldman, Howard Pfeifer, Patricia Salinski, and Carolyn Wehner. Emcee is Carla Gordon and Music Director is Mark Burnell. Tickets are available for anyone to attend. They are $40 and available via this link.

About Chicago Cabaret Professionals

Chicago Cabaret Professionals (CCP) is a membership organization that promotes the art of cabaret by educating performers, presenters, the media, and the public at large; encourages the development of venues; and advances the development of Cabaret. CCP members include seasoned and aspiring performers, composers, lyricists, producers, directors, writers, presenters, music business professionals, venues, and friends. CCP is a non-for-profit 501c3 organization formed in 1998. Chicagocabaret.org