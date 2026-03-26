Cast Set for DO SOMETHING PRETTY World Premiere at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

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Rivendell Theatre Ensemble has revealed the cast for the world premiere of Do Something Pretty by Melissa Ross (The Luckiest, Thinner Than Water, Nice Girl, A Life Extra Ordinary), directed by Jessica Fisch (The Firebirds Take the Field, I Wanna F**king Tear You Apart). Do Something Pretty runs May 2 – June 7, 2026, as part of Rivendell’s 30th Anniversary Season of new plays. T

The 30th Anniversary Season takes place at Rivendell’s home, 5779 N. Ridge Avenue in Chicago. Tickets are priced at $28 for previews and $38 for regular performances. Angel and Sponsor tickets are priced $58 and $88 and include a donation. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and military. Tickets go on sale March 23.

Summer of 1992. The United States is in a recession. Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton is about to run for president. Kurt is married to Courtney. Yo MTV Raps is on the TV. And Zach Morris is the only kid with a cell phone.

On a hot August night in a small Massachusetts town the last few weeks before school starts. Three teens try to navigate their way through the murky path to adulthood. Phoebe wants to grow up. Jason wants Evie. And Evie just wants to get as far away from everyone as she possibly can.

This world premiere production of Do Something Pretty marks ensemble member Katherine Mallen Kupferer’s (Phoebe) Rivendell debut. ​The cast also features Jasper Johnson (Matt), Reilly Oh (Jason) and Jocelyn Zamudio (Evie).

The creative team includes Daira Rodriguez (Assistant Director), Lindsay Mummert (Scenic Design), Saawan Tiwari (Costume Design), Sierra Walker (Lighting Design), Eric Backus (Sound Design), and RTE Ensemble Members Sarah Slight (Dramaturg), and Caroline Michele Uy (Associate Dramaturg). The Production Stage Manager is Rita Vreeland and the Artistic Producer is RTE Member Pat Fries (Artistic Producer).

Rivendell is offering a special mid-season RivPass good for the remainder of its 30th Anniversary Season. The $65 subscription includes a ticket to the 2nd and 3rd mainstage shows. Purchase this offer at rivendelltheatre.org/tickets or by emailing General Manager Trisha Hooper at Trisha@rivendelltheatre.org.