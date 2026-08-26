CLOSING ARGUMENTS and THICK THIGHS RIDE THE RED LINE Double Feature to Play Elgin Fringe Festival

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After presenting the world premiere of the award-winning Too Fat To Run at the Elgin Fringe in 2024, Fat Theatre Project will return to the festival with two brand-new solo pieces. Developed through Fillet of Solo and Berger Park Cultural Center, these two performances explore different perceptions of living in a fat body. Performances will take place on September 25 and 26.

Closing Arguments, written and performed by Annie A., examines the relationship between a self and their body in a courtroom setting. Should Annie and Annie's body be legally separated? Or must they coexist? The audience (as jury) will decide.

Writer/Director Lou McNaughton helms Thick Thighs Ride the Red Line, a solo show on the move. A fat protagonist, played by Kaci Deakins, rides the titular red line and chronicles her experiences of being fat and taking the CTA, while desperately seeking a place to fit in.

Content transparency: These plays include Adult Language, limited Audience Interaction, and discussion of: Eating Disorder/Body Image, Mental Illness/Disorders, Self Harm/Suicide, and Fatphobia.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can starting at $7. Physical tickets are required for all performances and must be picked up at Fringe Central, located at 15 Ziegler Ct., Elgin, which is less than two blocks away from the venue. Patrons are required to purchase a Festival Button ($4) in order to attend the performance.

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