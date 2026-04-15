BORED TEACHERS’ IS IT FRIDAY YET?! Comedy Tour To Play UIS Performing Arts Center

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The Bored Teachers IS IT FRIDAY YET?! COMEDY TOUR will make a stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center as part of its expanded 2026 run.

The live show features comedians drawing on their experiences in education, with material centered on classroom life, school culture, and the realities of teaching.

“Teachers spend their lives giving everything they have for their students,” said one Bored Teachers comedian. “This tour is about giving something back—an unforgettable night of laughter and connection.”

Since its launch in 2022, the tour has played to audiences across the U.S. and internationally, including the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, and has performed for more than 200,000 attendees. Bored Teachers, founded by former educators James and Marilou Tarantino, has also built a large online audience through digital comedy content focused on education.

Ticket Information

Pre-sales for select supporters will begin Friday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m., with general public ticket sales opening Monday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets range from $29.75 to $84.75 and will be available at UISpac.com.