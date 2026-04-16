American Music Institute Adds Voice, Piano & Guitar Teacher Madison Colasanti

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The American Music Institute will welcome Madison Colasanti to its faculty. Ms Colasanti will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting in April at AMI's St. Charles and Geneva Campus. She brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's Voice / Piano / Guitar programs, inspiring students of all ages and skill levels.

Madison Colasanti is a multi-instrumentalist with a focus in voice, piano and guitar. She received a Bachelor's in Music Education from VanderCook College of Music and is continuing her education by taking numerous vocal health courses to ensure students lifelong vocal safety across all genres.

Madison has six years of experience teaching students of all ages the importance of vocal health as the basis of the instrument. She understands the importance of nurturing a strong foundation to guarantee longevity and quality across all instruments, and strives to facilitate an inclusive and inspirational learning environment for each individual.

Madison continues to perform at local venues in a family band, honing in her craft and further developing her skills on voice and bass guitar.

Schedule Voice / Piano / Guitar Lessons with Madison Colasanti - contact American Music Institute at AMI@amimusic.org or 630-850-8505. AMI CONTACT FORM.