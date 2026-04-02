ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE to Conclude American Blues Theater 40th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Blues Theater will conclude its 40th anniversary season with the jukebox musical Always…Patsy Cline created by Ted Swindley, with band and vocal orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and Tony Migliore. The production is directed by Harmony France, with music direction by Ensemble Member Michael Mahler. Always…Patsy Cline runs May 1 – June 7, 2026, at American Blues Theater.

This musical play, complete with down home country humor and big-hearted emotion, includes hits “Crazy”, “I Fall to Pieces”, “Sweet Dreams”, “Walkin’ After Midnight” and more! Starring Ensemble member and award winner Liz Chidester as Patsy Cline and featuring guest artist Molly Hernández as Louise.

Tickets, priced $34.50-$64.50, are on sale now the American Blues Theater box office, online.

S pecial Access Events

Tickets: $34.50 – call theater for special rate

Touch Tour: Sunday, May 31 at 1:30 PM

Audio Described Performance: Sunday, May 31 at 2:30 PM

American Sign Language-Interpreted Performance: Friday, May 22 at 7:30 PM