Spotlight: HAIR at The Gretna Theatre

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Gretna Theatre invites you to “Let the Sunshine In” with the Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical HAIR, running July 23 through August 2. Directed by Gretna Theatre Producing Artistic Director Michael Philip O’Brien, the landmark rock musical remains as electrifying, joyful, and relevant as ever.

Bursting with energy, heart, and rebellion, HAIR captures the spirit of the 1960s counterculture while continuing to resonate with audiences today. Featuring unforgettable songs including “Aquarius,” “Hair,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and “Let the Sunshine In,” the iconic musical celebrates community, freedom and self-expression.

Leading the cast are Brad Myer as Claude, Matthew Carter as Berger, and Lea Sevola as Sheila. They are joined by Michael Ray Fisher as Hud, Stephanie Zandra as Dionne, Phoebe Gavula as Jeanie, Alec Diem as Woof, Carly Paige Lafferty as Crissy, Charis Milan as Ronny, and TJ Creedon as Margaret Mead. Rounding out “The Tribe” are Gretna Theatre’s seasonal apprentices: Kylah Frazier, Bryce Gray, Annika Locke, Maggie McClure, Donovan Molloy, and Callaghan Petrosky. Combined, these performers have Broadway, national tour, regional theatre, and award-winning credits from across the country.

Performance Schedule: Thursday, July 23 at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 PM Friday, July 24 at 7:30 PM Saturday, July 25 at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 PM Thursday, July 30 at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30 at 7:30 PM Friday, July 31 at 7:30 PM Saturday, August 1 at 7:30 PM Sunday, August 2 at 2:00 PM

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