Review: THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS at Orpheus Theatre

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The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is a horror-comedy that was created by StarKid Productions and first premiered in 2018, with the book written by Nick Lang and Matt Lang, music & lyrics by Jeff Blim. This show is loosely based off the classic horror movie Invasion of the Body Snatchers, but has a fun twist with catchy musical numbers. Orpheus Theatre Company’s version is directed by Leigh Ann Hoes with musical direction by Gianna Miranda and runs now through June 20th.

This fun and wildly entertaining production could not have been brought to life without the amazing crew that consists of Emily Hertzler as Stage Manager, Katherine Campbell Rossi as Costume Design/Intimacy Direction and Tyler Joseph Rossi as Lighting Design/Fight Direction. Also part of this show is the live band of Addison Rymar on guitar, Benjamin Wesley on piano, Dylan Painter on drums and JuanCarlos DeJesus on Bass. These musicians are amazing and add a comical element because they join in on some of the jokes and moments in the show.

When it comes to the cast, there is not a single weak link. Every single member of the cast is phenomenal and has a moment to shine within the show. The cast consists of, Nolen Petrosky as Paul, Tyler Reppert as Bill, Nina Plaksin as Ted, Ali Fleming as Charlotte, Joseph Kelly as Sam, Katherine Campbell Rossi as Emma, Addison Rymar as Mr. Davidson, Michaella Owen as Alice, Camille Bechac as General Macnamara, Tyler Joseph Rossi as Professor Hidgens, Daytona Walsh as Melissa, Samantha Palmieri as Nora and Erika McCandless as Deb.

Each one had a moment that made you genuinely laugh from the absurdity of the songs and plot. Every member of the cast made the characters feel so real and lived in, even when they were aliens. They altered the mannerisms just enough to make it feel creepy and unnatural. Not to mention the way they make you almost want to join in and sing and dance with them.

It is very hard for this reviewer to pick a favorite moment due to the entire show being so well performed. This entire cast and crew should be very proud of this production. They have done a fantastic job with bringing Hatchetfield to life with the music, choreography, creative and fun use of space and non stop energy.

Orpheus Theatre Company’s version of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals is a definite must see! You can catch this show until June 20th at St. John's Episcopal Church. To purchase tickets you can visit the site below!

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