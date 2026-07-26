Review: SINGING IN THE RAIN, SR. at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

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TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is proud to present Singing in the Rain Sr. on the stage at York Learning Center from July 23rd to 27th under the direction of Andrea Unger. Singing in the Rain first came out in 1952 as an MGM film. The screenplay for the film was written by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Betty Comdren and Adolph Green wrote the screenplay for the stage adaptation, and the musical premiered in London in 1983.

Set in the 1920’s, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont’s successful silent film careers take a turn as “talkies” become popular. Mike Ausherman portrayed Don as charming though maybe a bit bored with his current career and fame. His leading lady, Lina was portrayed by Chris Ausherman as quite the diva with a strong voice to accompany her big personality. His best friend, Cosmo, was portrayed by David Pillette, with tons of energy and fun. Duane Bull, a featured dancer, showcased his tap dancing skills in song, Singing in the Rain.

Similar to the Junior versions of Broadway shows for high school students, the Musical Theatre International’s Senior Broadway collection has 60 minute show adaptations for seniors 55 and older. TAFE is thrilled for the opportunity to showcase seniors in the York community in addition to their touring group that offers a variety of shows available for senior centers, churches, etc.

The cast of talented seniors for Singing in the Rain Sr. includes Kevin Keith Allen (Ron, Ensemble), Chris Ausherman (Lina Lamont), Mike Ausherman (Don Lockwood), George Boyer, Jr. (Orchestra Leader, Ensemble), Duane Bull (Assistant 3, Teacher, Policeman, Featured Dancer, Ensemble), Jean Frances (Dora Baily, Kathy’s Girl, Broadway Dancer, Ensemble), Rober Haag (RF Simpson), Erica Hamilton (Kathy Seldon), David Pillette (Cosmo), Nicki Rife (Zelda, Broadway Melody Host, Kathy’s Girl, BroadwayDancer, Ensemble), Edward Ritter (Assistant 2, Ensemble), Beth Spahr (Assistant 1, Mss Dinsmore, Ensemble), Dave Unger (Sam, Sound Engineer, Ensemble), and Chris Walsh (Dexter, Ensemble).

This was a wonderful production of Singing in the Rain, and 60 minutes is perfect for all ages to enjoy. Check out the link below for more information or to order tickets.

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