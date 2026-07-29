GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL to Open at Millbrook Playhouse This Summer

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Millbrook Playhouse continues its 63rd season with the Tony-nominated, Broadway-revived hit Gutenberg! The Musical!, running July 31 through August 9, 2026, in the intimate Poorman Cabaret. Written by Scott Brown and Anthony King, this uproarious two-man comedy is a high-octane, laugh-out-loud story about big dreams, small budgets, and the hilarious lengths two friends will go to in pursuit of success.

In this fast-paced "show-within-a-show," two aspiring playwrights—Bud Davenport (played by Adam Fox) and Doug Simon (played by Jacob Little)—perform a high-stakes backers' audition for their ill-advised, splashy new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. Equipped with zero historical accuracy, an unending supply of enthusiasm, a single piano, and a massive collection of labeled trucker hats, the duo plays every single role in their crass epic—from monks to beef fat trimmers—hoping one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract.

Returning to direct is veteran director Lawrence Lesher, a frequent Millbrook collaborator who has worked across all 50 states and nearly 40 countries. Lesher has helmed eight previous Millbrook productions, including last season's sold-out hit Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Misery, Boeing Boeing, The 39 Steps, and Rounding Third. Wesley Morgan returns as Music Director following his work on the season blockbuster Annie.

Jacob Little, who made his triumphant Millbrook debut in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, returns to take on the role of Doug Simon. Stepping in to fill the role of Doug's best friend, Bud Davenport, is Millbrook favorite and scene-stealer Adam Fox, last seen in The Wedding Singer.

The production is directed by Lawrence Lesher, with music direction by Wesley Morgan. Ericka Lee Conklin serves as associate producer and lighting designer, Cade M. Sikora is the technical director, Jacob Robertson is the Costume Designer, Jonas Hildreth is the scenic designer, V.C. Deener is the props designer, and Kaidyn Rogers serves as production stage manager and sound engineer.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at (570) 748-8083, option one.



Photo Credit: David Leidholdt

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