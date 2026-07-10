Franklin County Visitors Bureau To Host Acapella & Unplugged Finals

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The final round of the 2026 Acapella & Unplugged music competition will be held on July 18, 2026 at 7pm on the steps of the historic Franklin County Courthouse. This year's finalists are Jenni Joy, Jack's Back, Noah Mellot, Brandon Lee, Lily Snowberger, and duo Josh & Chris.

Finalists will perform ahead of the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg also held on the steps of the historic Franklin County Courthouse. Audience members will select the 2026 Acapella & Unplugged champion by ballot and text-in voting. The winner will receive a $500 grand prize.

The music competition began in 2015 as part of Franklin County's 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg—an immersive historical reenactment of the dramatic events surrounding the burning of the town by Confederate troops during the Civil War. Acappella & Unplugged was introduced to highlight the town's rebirth and to celebrate its enduring resilience, courage, and resolve.

The public is invited to attend both the Acappella & Unplugged Finals and 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth on July 18, 6pm to 10pm. Streets will be closed for the event, and the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse will serve as the stage for both the musical performances and the living history portrayal.

Both events are free and produced by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.

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