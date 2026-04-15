EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl To Be Presented At DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts will present EURYDICE by Sarah Ruhl, running April 24 through May 2 in the Studio at DreamWrights. The production will be directed by Anja Homberger.

The play reimagines the myth of Orpheus from Eurydice’s perspective, following her journey after she dies on her wedding day and enters an underworld that is shifting, unfamiliar, and shaped by memory and loss. There, she reunites with her father, who has been preserving the memories she is beginning to lose. The work explores grief, love, and the question of what it means to be remembered.

The cast will include Nala Yates as Eurydice, Anshel Drayton as Orpheus, Chris Drinkut as the Father, Crystal Ganong as the Nasty Interesting Man, Lily Ganong as the Child/Lord of the Underworld, Amanda McClair as Big Stone, Olivia Downs as Loud Stone, and Nova Journell as Little Stone.

The creative team includes Assistant Director and Sound Designer Hannah Keilholtz, Production Stage Manager Hannah Kuhn, Costume Designer Kristen Fraser, Assistant Costume Designer Simone Davis, Scenic Designer Rodd Robertson, Properties Designers Lori Tenenbaum and Mylah Schmitt, and Technical Director and Lighting Designer Jay Schmuck.

Performances will take place April 24, 25, May 1, and May 2 at 7:00 p.m., with a matinee on April 26 at 3:00 p.m. Performances will be held in the Studio at DreamWrights. Seating is general admission.

Alongside the production, DreamWrights will host Love, Loss, & Letting Go, a visual art exhibition running April 24 through June 14 in the DreamWrights gallery. The exhibition features work from local artists responding to the themes of the play, with featured artist Annelise Vuono of LoveBug Illustrations. An opening reception will be held April 24 at 6:00 p.m., prior to the evening performance.

EURYDICE is part of DreamWrights’ 2026 Reflection Season, which explores the Orpheus and Eurydice myth through multiple productions.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. The lobby opens one hour before each performance and theatre doors open 30 minutes prior. Tickets and additional information are available at dreamwrights.org/2026-season/eurydice/.