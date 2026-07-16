URINETOWN to Open at Blackfriars Theatre

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Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) will present its tenth Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive production of Urinetown, running July 31st-August 9th.

Anyone seeking an exciting and gut-busting theatrical experience this summer need look no further than Blackfriars Theatre and their BTSI production of the cult favorite, Urinetown. This hilarious musical tells the story of a Gotham-like city's survival in the midst of a decades long water shortage. The government has banned private toilets, leaving its citizens to use public amenities and pay admission for their private business. When a young and handsome protagonist finds himself questioning the world around him, a rebellion emerges to fight for their right to pee. With a Tony-Award-winning book and score, Urinetown promises a laugh-out-loud experience that is sure to top Rochester audiences' lists this summer!

Urinetown is presented through the Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive (BTSI), a program for young adults who are interested in or are currently studying to pursue a career in the field. Rehearsing in a professional level training environment, this talented cast of future theatre stars is certain to leave audiences clamoring for more. Rooted in irreverent humor, showstopping numbers, and satirical takes on capitalism, Urinetown has offered a fresh perspective on authoritarianism since its premiere over two decades ago. “This is the perfect time to produce Urinetown,” says Blackfriars Artistic Director, Brynn Tyszka. “Not only is it a modern classic, but it's also extremely timely with a subversive humor that pokes fun at authority gone wild--the perfect vehicle in a time when people need laughter and catharsis.”

A show demanding excellent comedic timing and attention to detail like Urinetown could not be possible without an experienced production director like Nathaniel Niemi: “One of the things I love about this show is the way we are able to examine big social issues but never have them feel heavy. Instead our journey is one of fun and hilarity with spoofs and nods to musical theatre cannon.” says Niemi. “Expect the unexpected! This wild romp of a musical surprises and delights at every turn.”

Blackfriars Theatre provides an intimate theatre-going experience, with 126 seats in a wraparound configuration—audiences are never more than thirty feet from an actor on stage. Because of the limited seating, it is recommended that patrons purchase their tickets early to ensure availability. Audiences can see Urinetown at Blackfriars Theatre from July 31st through August 9th.

The Urinetown cast includes Lauren Akerley (Penelope Pennywise), Sonni Amoroso (Tiny Tom/Dance Captain), Rey Beagle (Billy Boy Bill/Dr. Billeaux), Jamaal Bradley (Hot Blades Harry), Jacquelyn Conlon (Soupy Sue), Renata Corrado-Green (Senator Fipp), Mara Davis (Josephine/Old Man Strong), Katiclaire Dobbins (Little Sally), Ryan Hinks (Officer Barrel), Emmeline Hutton (Hope Cladwell), Qasim Huzair (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Elijah Lederman (Officer Lockstock), Gabriel Lindsay (Mr. McQueen), Tatyana Montalvo (Little Becky Two-Shoes), Anais Rivera (Robbie the Stockfish/Mrs. Millenium), and Ian Royse (Bobby Strong). Urinetown is directed by Nathaniel Niemi (assisted by Casey Fosbenner) with choreography by Lani Toyama Hoskins and musical direction by Amanda Meldrum-Stevenson.

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