TRANSART and Cultural Service Receives Excellence In Historic Preservation Award

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TRANSART & Cultural Service has received a 2026 Excellence in Historic Preservation Award from the Preservation League of NYS. This award recognizes the rehabilitation of the Burger-Matthews House at 107 Henry Street in Midtown Kingston. Since 1984, the League's annual Excellence Awards program has shined a light on the people who make positive change through preservation — including exemplary restoration projects, indispensable publications, individual action, and organizational distinction. This year's Award winners will be recognized at a public reception in NYC on Monday, September 28. Event details can be found here: preservenys.org/excellence

"This project was about more than saving a historic house,” said Greer Smith, Founder and CEO of TRANSART & Cultural Services. “Through adaptive reuse, we transformed a building that was destined for demolition into a living cultural hub.” Project Architect Alan Baer added, “We preserved an important piece of our shared history while creating a space that serves the community today.”

“Projects like the Burger-Matthews House illustrate the powerful impact that preservation can have when it centers community and purpose,” said Kevin O'Connor, CEO or RUPCO. “By safeguarding this historic structure and activating as a space that serves residents and visitors alike, the project strengthens Midtown Kingston's identity and ensures that its architectural heritage continues to play a meaningful role in the life of the city.”

TRANSART's restoration of the Burger Matthews House at 107 Henry Street in Kingston represents an extraordinary example of how historic preservation can anchor community revitalization, cultural access, and long-term stewardship of New York's built heritage. Over more than a decade, this project transformed a building once slated for demolition into a vibrant cultural institution, demonstrating not only technical excellence but an unwavering commitment to vision, equity, and community impact. 107 Henry Street now stands as a testament to the neighborhood's varied stories, cultures, and shared history. It provides a space where residents can engage with art reflecting both global perspectives and local narratives, fostering a deeper understanding of identity and place. In Midtown, a neighborhood historically underrepresented in cultural investment, the project instills pride and demonstrates the transformative potential of community-centered development.

The Project team included Alan Baer, Architect PLLC – Project Architect, Kingston, NY; Barry Medenbach, Medenbach, Eggers & Carr – Structural Engineer, Stone Ridge, NY; Christopher Knox, Crawford & Associates – HVAC Engineer, Hudson, NY; Susan McClymonds – Architect (Specifications), Amsterdam, NY; Ujijji Davis Williams, JIMA Studio – Landscape Architect, Detroit, MI; Steven Price Lall, Sacred Traditions – Landscaper, Kerhonkson, NY; Javier Soria Gomez, JLP Home Improvement, Inc. – Primary Contractor, Red Hook, NY; Arthur Vincent Company – Roofing, Nyack, NY; Malcarne Contracting – Initial stabilization, Rhinebeck NY.

Project funding included:

Environmental Protection Fund Grant administered through the NYS Department of Parks Recreation & Historic Preservation

New York State Council on the Arts – Capital Grant

City of Kingston – Community Development Block Grant

NoVo Foundation - Construction

“This year's Excellence Award winners truly represent what historic preservation is today,” said Preservation League President Jay DiLorenzo. “Our winners span the state from the urban centers of Buffalo and New York City to the rural communities of the Adirondacks. There are adaptive reuse projects, groups that have demonstrated long term stewardship and grassroots advocacy, and examples of truly exceptional craftsmanship. The League is honored to recognize their remarkable achievements and the contribution each has made to their communities and the state at large.”

2026 Awardees: The Van Ostrande-Radliff House, Albany, Albany County; American Lofts at Silo City, Buffalo, Erie County; Historic Saranac Lake Trudeau Building Rehabilitation, Saranac Lake, Franklin County; Eagle Island Camp, Franklin County; Friends of Abolitionist Place, Brooklyn Kings County; Alden Witham, Sharon Springs, Montgomery County; The Waldorf Astoria New York, Manhattan, New York County; Elmer Gardens, Schenectady, Schenectady County; National Women's Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls, Seneca County; TRANSART & Cultural Service, Kingston, Ulster County.

Recipients of the Excellence Award represent the very best of what the League stands for and supports in historic preservation. They exemplify best practices in the field and demonstrate how preservation is integral to building stronger neighborhoods, boosting local economies, tackling the affordable housing crisis, mitigating climate change, opening our eyes to overlooked history, and saving the places that are special to all of us. The Excellence Awards celebrate those who work so hard to protect that shared heritage.

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