Patti Murin to Headline Syracuse Stage Annual Fundraiser

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Syracuse Stage will welcome Broadway star and Syracuse University graduate Patti Murin back to the Archbold Theatre for a one-night-only cabaret performance as part of the company’s Annual Fundraiser on April 11 at 8 p.m. The event, which also includes a cocktail hour beginning at 6:30 p.m., will celebrate Syracuse Stage’s patrons and supporters – and will be held at the company’s home at 820 E. Genesee St. in Syracuse.

Murin will lend her voice to a night of song and stories: An evening filled with Broadway hits and her own favorite tunes, along with tales of her exciting career. Murin studied musical theatre at Syracuse University and made her professional debut in the Syracuse Stage production of “Peter Pan.” She originated the role of Anna in the original Broadway production of “Disney’s Frozen The Broadway Musical,” recently starred in Hallmark Channel’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” and has been seen in NBC’s “Chicago Med.” The evening will be hosted by Onondaga County Poet Laureate Ruthnie Angrand.

All tickets are $100 and include beer, wine and the evening’s signature cocktail, as well as light fare throughout the evening.

Syracuse Stage will also host a silent auction that is open to all Annual Fundraiser attendees and the general public. Bidding is now open for a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences, starting at $30, including specialty gift baskets, luxury trips and CNY adventures. Additional offerings include exclusive opportunities at Syracuse Stage, featuring tickets and chances to engage with artistic staff, restaurant packages and much more. Bidding is open now and closes Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m.

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