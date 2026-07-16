EPIC BROADWAY! Will Come to Bannerman Island

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Bannerman Castle Trust (BCT) in collaboration with Broadway in Beacon, will present EPIC BROADWAY! - a Broadway revue set against the stunning backdrop of the Hudson River Highlands and Bannerman Island's magnificent castle and historic structures. Take a summer cruise to historic Bannerman Island and experience an incredible night under the stars featuring a cast of singers and dancers (with over 30 Broadway/Off-Broadway credits) performing songs from your favorite shows!

The cast includes Tony award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Chess, Floyd Collins, Parade, Jagged Little Pill, Mamma Mia!), Mamie Parris (Wicked, School of Rock, Cats, The Drowsy Chaperone), Melvin Tunstall III (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Ain't Misbehavin'), Anne Fraser Thomas (Queen of Versailles, Titaníque, Hercules), Will Reynolds (Fred Ebb Award winner, Daddy Long Legs, Passion, Mamma Mia!), Jen Malenke (The Sound of Music, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Into the Woods), Alex Kunz (Amazing Grace, Emojiland), Karl Scully (The Irish Tenors World Tour), Jesse Carrey-Chan (Dirty Dancing), Kelly Ellenwood (The Phantom of the Opera). Nicole Tori (The Sound of Music - first Asia tour). Also featuring Chris Ams, Gianna Cusato, Jonah Sebastian Espinosa, Shane Francis, Joule L'Adara, and Zoe Thomas.

Broadway in Beacon was created by Jen Malenke and Will Reynolds and is co-produced by Alex Kunz. They won a Hudsy Award in 2026, and their monthly musical theatre open mic nights have become one of the hottest tickets in the Hudson Valley, with local talent sharing the stage with Broadway stars.

The Bannerman Castle Trust has received numerous awards for its outstanding performances and programming, and a theater experience on the Bannerman Island Stage is like no other! Come and experience powerhouse vocals, beloved showstoppers, and Broadway magic in one of the most breathtaking outdoor venues in New York.

Two tour boats depart from the Beacon, NY Dock at 2 Red Flynn Drive in Beacon, NY, directly across from the Beacon Metro-North Train Station at both 6:00 and 7:00pm for an 8:00pm performance on Bannerman Island. Attendees will also have an opportunity to take a short tour of the island's historic gardens, trails and structures before the performance.

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