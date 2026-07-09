Capital Repertory Theatre to Open Single Ticket Sales for 2026-27 Season

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Capital Repertory Theatre has officially opened single ticket sales for its highly anticipated 2026-27 season, giving audiences the opportunity to secure seats for individual productions while subscription packages remain available for those looking to experience even more live theatre throughout the season.

The 2026-27 season begins with “The Last American Newspaper” (Sept. 25–Oct. 18), a timely and heartfelt new play exploring the people and stories behind a struggling newsroom at Glens Falls-based The Post Star. The holidays bring “The Magi” (Nov. 27–Dec. 24), a fresh musical adaptation of the beloved O. Henry classic blending original music, heartfelt storytelling, and celebrating the true spirit of the season.

In the new year, “Eureka Day” (Feb. 26–March 21, 2027) delivers a razor-sharp comedy that examines parenting, politics, and community through the lens of a public health crisis. Next, “Clyde's” (April 23–May 16, 2027), the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play by Lynn Nottage, serves up a motley crew who learns to overcome profound obstacles and rediscover hope — all during a quest to invent the world's tastiest sandwich The season concludes with the monstrously funny musical comedy “Young Frankenstein” (July 9–Aug. 8, 2027), bringing Mel Brooks' beloved film to life, this irreverent homage to the golden age of horror movies serves up laugh after laugh while celebrating the joys of friendship, authenticity, and belonging.

Patrons may now purchase tickets to individual productions, offering flexibility to attend favorite shows or discover something new. For those planning to enjoy multiple productions, Signature and Sampler subscription packages continue to offer the best value.

The Signature Subscription includes all five productions in the season, offering the best value along with premium subscriber benefits such as priority seating, flexible ticket exchanges, early access to additional performances, and subscriber-exclusive perks. The Sampler Subscription is ideal for patrons who want more flexibility, allowing them to choose three productions while still enjoying many of the same subscriber benefits. Both packages provide an easy way to experience more live theatre while saving compared to purchasing individual tickets.

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