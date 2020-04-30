Yardbird Suite Announces Virtual Series Lineup

On the occasion of International Jazz Day and in the spirit of our incredible collective effort to flatten the curve, the Yardbird Suite, Edmonton's premiere jazz venue since 1957, is presenting a series of live online performances for the Yardbird Suite Virtual Series.

For the remainder of the Yardbird Suite's regular season, from Friday, May 1 until early June, watch jazz musicians on Yardbird Suite's Facebook page at facebook.com/YardbirdSuite perform live from isolation.

Curated by Edmonton vocalist Mallory Chipman, the all-Edmonton lineup features a variety of solos, duets, and instruments. Performances will run Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Follow Yardbird Suite social feeds, visit us online, and check your inboxes for E-Jazz News updates for the list of upcoming Virtual Series artists including Chris Andrew; Brett Miles; Stephanie Urquhart; Ellen Doty; Peter Zawalski; Mallory Chipman & Brett Hansen, and more.



Jamie Philp

Friday, May 1 | 8:00 - 9:00 pm

Guitar

Originally scheduled to perform live at Yardbird Suite in a tribute to Bill Frisell on May 8, Jamie Philp is an in-demand sideman performing and recording with many artists in a variety of styles. On Friday Jamie will perform music he loves such as standards, bossa nova, and contemporary jazz compositions by Bill Frisell, Ralph Towner, John Scofield, John Abercrombie, and Django Reinhardt.

Kate Blechinger & Kyle White

Saturday, May 2 | 8:00 - 9:00 pm

Vocal & Guitar

Originally scheduled to host the Saturday Night Yardbird Suite Jam on this day, Kate & Kyle are self-isolating together and will perform favourite standards and arrangements and originals from Kate's debut album and beyond.

Kate Blechinger is an inventive and charismatic Edmonton based vocalist, composer, and arranger. Originally hailing from Regina, Saskatchewan, Kate has been active in the Western Canadian music scene since 2013. Musically, Kate takes direct influence from the vast prairie landscapes of her youth to create expansive, evocative compositions and arrangements for listeners to enjoy.

Kyle White is an Edmonton based guitarist, teacher, composer, and arranger. Kyle prides himself on his ability to perform in an eclectic variety of musical styles and contexts. Having studied with Edmonton guitarists, Mo Lefever and Jim Head, Kyle has developed a unique sensibility for improvising.

Sahil Chugh

Tuesday May 5 | 8:00 - 9:00 pm

Piano

Sahil Chugh is a pianist, composer, arranger and sideman; he has been an active member of the Edmonton music scene for the past four years. He is also a long-time student of acclaimed pianist Chris Andrew. Sahil Chugh brings a strong understanding of improvisation, and a strong sense of creativity to playing piano.





