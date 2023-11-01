Vertigo Theatre to Present SLEUTH By Anthony Shaffer

Vertigo Theatre will present SLEUTH, by Anthony Shaffer. November 18 - December 17, 2023. Performance times are 7:30 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, with additional matinees 2:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre's Ticket Office, by calling 403.221.3708 or visiting Click Here.

Famed mystery novelist Andrew Wyke lures his wife's lover to his country home and convinces him to stage a robbery of her jewelry. As the stakes rise, it sets off a chain of events that leaves the audiences trying to decipher who is truly in control. This Tony Award Winner for Best Play has been called the ultimate game of cat and mouse. Full of fun, humour and mystery, this heated classic is a must see!

"This season's focus on metamorphosis and duality is really on display here in our production of the classic cat and mouse, SLEUTH," says Artistic Director Jack Grinhaus. "Here, two diverging generations play the ultimate battle of wits. I am thrilled at this chance for audiences to try and figure out not only who has the upper hand but who is the superior games player."

SLEUTH features Braden Griffiths as Milo Tindle, Christopher Hunt as Andrew Wyke, and Helen Knight as Inspector Doppler with Tyrell Crews and Luigi Riscaldino as Understudies.

SLEUTH is written by Anthony Shaffer. Directed by Cherissa Richards, Assistant Direction by Emma Welham, Set Design by Andy Moro, Costume Design by Hanne Loosen, Lighting Design by Lyall Jovie, Sound Design and Original Composition by Chad Blain, Fight Direction by John Knight, Stage Management by Sara Turner & Michael Luong.

SLEUTH previews at Vertigo Theatre November 18 - November 22, 2023, with the official opening Thursday, November 23 at 7:30 pm. Single tickets start at $30 and are available at Vertigo Theatre Ticket Office, call 403.221.3708 or visit Click Here.