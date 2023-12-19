Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Storybook Theatre in April

Performances run April 5-21, 2024.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards December 5th Standings; DISNEY'S NEWSIES Leads Best Musical! Photo 1 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards December 5th Standings; DISNEY'S NEWSIES Leads Best Musical!
BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards; DISNEY'S NEWSIES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, Storybook Theat Photo 2 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards; DISNEY'S NEWSIES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, Storybook Theatre & More Lead!
CANDY CANE KIDS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Storybook Theater Photo 3 CANDY CANE KIDS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Storybook Theater
A WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to StoryBook Theatre in 2024 Photo 4 A WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to StoryBook Theatre in 2024

SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Storybook Theatre in April

SOMETHING ROTTEN! THE MUSICAL comes to Storybook Theatre in 2024. The musical features a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, with Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Performances run April 5-21, 2024.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten! Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten! was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years".

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Calgary

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Calgary Awards; DISNEYS NEWSIES, FORGIVENESS, Storybook Theatr Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Calgary Awards; DISNEY'S NEWSIES, FORGIVENESS, Storybook Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
A WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to StoryBook Theatre in 2024 Photo
A WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to StoryBook Theatre in 2024

A Wrinkle in Time comes to StoryBook Theater in 2024. Performances will run February 16 - March 16, 2024.

3
BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards; DISNEYS NEWSIES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, Storybook Theatr Photo
BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards; DISNEY'S NEWSIES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, Storybook Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
CANDY CANE KIDS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Storybook Theater Photo
CANDY CANE KIDS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Storybook Theater

Candy Cane Kids The Musical comes to Storybook Theater this holiday season. The musical features Music & Lyrics By  Bobby Stagg & Barb Mitchell with a Book By Barb Mitchell and is Co-produced With Occasional Notes Productions.

More Hot Stories For You

A WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to StoryBook Theatre in 2024A WRINKLE IN TIME Comes to StoryBook Theatre in 2024
CANDY CANE KIDS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Storybook TheaterCANDY CANE KIDS THE MUSICAL is Now Playing at Storybook Theater
ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Storybook Theatre in DecemberONE CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Storybook Theatre in December
StoryBook Theatre Flies Families Into The Holiday Season With Their Imaginative Presentation Of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANGStoryBook Theatre Flies Families Into The Holiday Season With Their Imaginative Presentation Of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

Calgary SHOWS
THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN in Calgary THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN
Lunchbox Theatre (4/16-5/05)
Kisapmata in Calgary Kisapmata
Lunchbox Theatre (1/30-2/18)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - The Musical in Calgary Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - The Musical
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (11/24-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You