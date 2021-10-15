Quest Theatre Presents HELLO FRIEND

Quest Theatre welcomes audiences to come and discover the magic of theatre in their safe outdoor public performances of Hello Friend, a 15-minute play that uses theatrical masks, physical storytelling, and music to explore themes of resiliency, imagination, adaptability and friendship.

Perfect for audiences of all ages, Hello Friend will be popping up on October 22 & 29th at Art Park at cSPACE King Edward.

Learn more at www.questtheatre.org.

Quest Theatre has a health & safety plan approved by the Canadian Actors Equity Association and in-line with AHS guidelines covering COVID-19 protocols as well as outdoor theatre considerations. If any performance is deemed unsafe by our stage manager, Quest reserves the right to cancel or postpone for the safety of all involved.

Audience members must comply with current gathering restrictions or distancing protocols and are welcome (but not required) to wear masks.

For more information, please visit https://www.questtheatre.org/hello-friend.