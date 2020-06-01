Quest Theatre Moves Online to Present Digital Drama Camps

The world has gone very digital, very quickly, and in an attempt to provide children with the opportunity to participate in safe live programming that is creative and interactive, Quest Theatre is launching their summer Drama Camps as a flexible digital offering starting on June 29, 2020.

Quest Theatre's Digital Drama Camps will provide kids and youth with opportunity to engage the body, the voice, the heart and the imagination. The camps will be filled with drama activities, storytelling projects and interaction in real-time with instructors and other children.

"Although we enthusiastically applaud the dedicated work our schools are doing teaching core subjects remotely, for many of our young people, arts education has been virtually eliminated. Our Summer Camps have always given young people a chance to be creative, explore theatre-making, develop their sense of imagination and make new friends," said Nikki Loach, Artistic Director of Quest Theatre.

"Our new Digital Camps are taking a flexible approach in order to make it easy for young people to stay connected, physical, creative, and engaged. We are very much looking forward to seeing our kids online!"

CAMP DETAILS

JOURNEYS From June 29 | Ages 6 - 8 | Flexible Commitment | $50 - $125 per child per week*

TREKS From June 29 | Ages 9 - 12 | Flexible Commitment | $50 - $125 per child per week*

EXPEDITION From June 29 | Ages 12 - 15| Flexible Commitment | $75 - $250 per child per week*

ODYSSEY One week only: July 13 - 17 | Ages 15 - 17 | Flexible Commitment | $75 - $250 per child*

The Digital Camp team includes Quest's Artistic Director Nikki Loach, Braden Griffiths, Devon Dubnyk, Caitlyn Milot, Lara Schmitz, Scott Roberts, Hayley Klepper, Genevieve Pare and Clare Bolton.

*TICKETS: Pick-your-Price!*

Families are able to choose from a range of prices that works best for them, and if that is not an option, applications for bursaries are also available so that a child may attend summer camp at no cost. https://www.questtheatre.org/digital-drama-camp

Leading up to the Digital Drama Camps, Quest Theatre is also offering iso-PLAY-tion hours in May and June, an hour-long playtime that includes exploration of virtual backgrounds, finding the best use for chat windows, and learning to utilize a computer's camera for dramatic results! COST: Free for first-timers! $5/Child https://www.questtheatre.org/isoplaytion-hour

