NAUGHTY BUT NICE VACCIN8! is Back This December

Winner of the 2021 Rosie Award for the Best Musical or Variety Program filmed in Alberta, Naughty... but Nice! Vaccin8! is back with some new songs, a new cast and a lot of your old favourites from years' past, streaming online from December 3 - 19, 2021.

"When we shifted to our online show at the height of the pandemic, we were amazed that Naughty... but Nice was streamed in ten provinces and territories, and in nine countries around the world. Winning the AMPIA award for Best Musical or Variety Program proved that the show works great in a video format so we're streaming it online for one more year. But, this time, we're making a few changes including some fun new songs, exciting cast additions and filming in front of a (vaxxed and masked) live studio audience," said Artistic Director Joe Slabe.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Starring Jeremy Carver-James, Cassie Doane, Joel Schaefer and Selina Wong.

Directed by JP Thibodeau

Musical Direction by Joe Slabe

Choreographed by Lauren Thompson

Video Production by Roadwest Pictures

Naughty...but Nice: Vaccin8! will stream from December 3 - 19, 2021 at 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Each performance is only $20 to stream and strictly limited to 150 patrons.

Tickets available at www.fortemusical.ca

Recommended for Audiences 15+.