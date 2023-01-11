Ghost River Theatre Presents the World Premiere Of STRUCK!

Blissfully ignorant, a young man at the tipping point between adolescence and adulthood is struck by lightning, shocking him into a free fall of survival, atonement, and search for self knowledge. Using cutting edge video projections and special effects, STRUCK is a visually stunning piece based on playwright Eric Rose's true story, and is Ghost River Theatre's next World Premiere from January 31 - February 11, 2023 at West Village Theatre.

"I originally wrote and performed the first act of STRUCK back in 2005 as part of the Solocentric Festival. My desire to revisit and re-contextualize this story was spurred by the sudden death of my father, and recently entering into middle-age. As an artist, I find myself eager to explore and investigate themes surrounding growing up, mortality, home towns, and life's sudden and irrevocable moments of change," said Eric Rose, Playwright and Director of STRUCK and Artistic Director of Ghost River Theatre.

The show explores the lightning strike as both physical and psychic mapping: fractured friendships, leaving home, losing loved ones - looking backward and forward in time from a point of view that can only be perceived in the electrified filament of one's mortality. STRUCK reflects Rose's critically-acclaimed, highly-theatrical aesthetic, as a compelling, thoughtful, and viscerally surprising experience created with a team of committed and insightful collaborators.

"Alongside my own personal healing journey, one of my goals for this production is to offer people the time, space and experience to engage and reflect on their own journey and understanding of what it means to be alive in this moment."

Cast and Creative Team

Featuring: Nathan Schmidt as Eric (Age 40); Daniel J. Perryman as Eric (Age 21);

Christopher Duthie: Aminateur/Understudy

Eric Rose: Playwright/Director

Matthew Heiti: Dramaturg

Marina Buston: Assistant Director

Christopher Clare: Movement Director

Wladimiro A. Woyno R: Video/Projection Design and Technologist

Kerem Çetinel: Lighting Designer

Robin Leveroos: Set & Properties Designer

Anton deGroot: Composer/Sound Designer

Abby Brokenshire: Costume Designer

Aaman Merali: Technical Director

Tauran Wood: Assistant Technical Director

Kennedy Greene: Stage Manager

Kate Pallesen: Assistant Stage Manager

Matthew McKinney: Cinematographer/Camera Operator

Ross Wilson: Board Operator

Cody Stadel: Technical Consultant

Riley Miljan, Tech Art Custom Creations: Set Construction

Aldona Barutowicz (Aldona B Creative): Publicist

Hayley Dechaine (Aldona B Creative): PR Coordinator

World Premiere of STRUCK

January 31 - February 11, 2023 ~ West Village Theatre

(February 2 is Opening Night)

For TICKETS and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218487®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghostrivertheatre.com%2Fstruck?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1