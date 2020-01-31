DOWNSTAGE Presents The World Premiere of MEN EXPRESS THEIR FEELINGS, February 28 - March 15, 2020.

This fast-paced comedy takes us to a community hockey rink. Two dads and their sons are sentenced to the dressing room to sort out a misunderstanding.

As rivalry turns to friendship, these men teach themselves what it really means to win. Men Express Their Feelings dives into hot topics such as hockey culture, male emotional literacy and sexuality. This world premiere comedy features excellent Calgary talent both on and off stage and is written by one of Canada's brightest playwrights, Sunny Drake.

For more information visit www.downstage.ca. Tickets available at https://artscommons.ca/whats-on/2020/men-express-their-feelings/.





