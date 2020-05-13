Alberta Avenue Business Association Launches Operation Clean Sweep Alberta Avenue

Alberta Avenue Business Association will launch a new event, Operation Clean Sweep Alberta Avenue.

AABA believes a community effort to keep their neighbourhoods clean from trash and debris supports local business helping ensure they keep the Avenue front of mind for shoppers in anticipation of increased traffic as we all move through the reopening Stages. Everyone is welcome and sign up is online at alberta-avenue.com. Here are the details, recognizing physical distancing guidelines and safety.

On Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17, volunteers will be dispatched between 78th Street to 105th Street along 118th Avenue.

There will be two blocks of volunteer time each day, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Just prior to each start time, volunteers will check in at Alberta Avenue Community Hall where they will receive a litter kit, bottle of water, and mask.

Each Litter Kit contains:

· Litter Grabber x 1

· Gloves x 1 pair

· Medium garbage bags x 2

· Large garbage bags x 2

Volunteers will head west along 118th on each side of the street. At the end of each two-hour block volunteers return to the Hall and are welcome to a free beverage and pastry courtesy of the Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse. The next set of volunteers picks up where the previous set left off until the entire Avenue is covered during the two days.

Washroom access will be available at the Alberta Avenue Community Hall. All volunteers will receive gift certificates and other cool stuff from Alberta Avenue businesses including Norwood Dental Centre; Carrot Community Arts Coffeehouse; Pho King; Handy Bakery; Coliseum Steak, Ribs & Pizza; Paraiso Tropical.



Albert Avenue Business Association is complying will all guidelines and recommendations regarding coordination of outdoor group activities, including no gathering exceeding 15 people or more.

They will ensure the following:

Maintaining a physical distancing of six feet or more from others;

Wearing gloves;

The litter grabber or any other tool used will be stored in a safe location;

Securing and disposing of all litter and garbage bags in appropriate disposal locations;

Reporting needles, graffiti or other hazardous litter by calling 311.

Alberta Avenue Business Association represents over 200 businesses from 79th to 105 street on 118 Ave, with a variety of restaurants, food markets, service shops, cafes, retail and more. Many businesses are family owned and operated, and some have been around for decades. For more information visit alberta-avenue.com.





