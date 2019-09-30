A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play at Theatre Calgary

Theatre Calgary will be taken from past to present to future with A Christmas Carol coming to Calgary from November 28-December 28.

This timeless tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly greedy old man, who is given a rude awakening when his former partner, Jacob Marley, who has since past visits him and tells him that the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future will visit him. The next night when the ghosts visit, they guide him through his own life and Scrooge becomes aware of what he has become. Through this journey, he is confronted with how he must change in order to avoid an unpleasant fate.

A Christmas Carol, adapted from the original work by Charles Dickens was adapted for the stage by Geoffrey Simon Brown. This production will be directed by Stafford Arima with Haysam Kadri as assistant director featuring works in choreography by Jesse Robb, set, projections, and video by Scott Reid, costumes by Deitra Kalyn, lighting by Michael Walton, composing by Allison Lynch, and Jenna Turk as the dramaturg.

For more information and tickets: https://www.theatrecalgary.com/2018-19/a-christmas-carol





