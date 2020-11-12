Waitlist Announced For  ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE and THE VARIETY GALA 

Adelaide Cabaret Festival fans can join the waitlists for further ticket releases.

Due to popular demand, Adelaide Cabaret Festival fans can join the waitlists for further ticket releases to headline shows Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age and The Variety Gala, following both performances close to selling out their early allocations within days.

Those on the waitlists will get first access to further ticket releases in the hopes that Adelaide Festival Centre venues will be able to operate at full capacity by June, pending SA Health advice. Adelaide Cabaret Festival performances are currently selling at 50 per cent capacity in non-checkerboard seating (i.e. no empty seats between patrons).

Adelaide Festival Centre's Director of Programming & Development Liz Hawkins:

"It is extremely encouraging to see audiences purchase tickets and respond so passionately to the announcement of our first six shows for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2021. This further proves there is a real appetite for a return to live performance and for people to reconnect as a community while supporting our valued artists and the wider arts sector.

"We are grateful to those who have already purchased tickets and would love to give the opportunity for more people to experience two of our most popular shows, including the king of cabaret himself and our new Artistic Director, Alan Cumming in action.

"While we are currently selling shows at 50% audience capacity as advised by SA Health, we are hopeful that we will be able to operate at a greater or full capacity by June next year and release further tickets in coming months. Join the waitlist to be the first to know."

Limited tickets are still available for the two popular events that went on sale this week as part of the first six shows announced for Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2021 under the Artistic Direction of Tony-Award winning performer Alan Cumming.

Stay tuned for Adelaide Cabaret Festival's full program launch in March 2021.

Join the waitlists at adelaidecabaretfestival.com.au.

