WHO'S BAD: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience to be Presented at Feinstein's

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Whether you idolized The Jackson 5, fell in love to “Human Nature” or learned to moonwalk to “Billie Jean”, WHO'S BAD is THE ULTIMATE music-and-dance driven Michael Jackson homage.

This band of professionals relentlessly elevate the legacy of pop music's King, always pushing themselves to be more precise, to raise the level of excitement and awe, while embodying Michael Jackson's mission to bring people together of all races, genders and cultures through music.

As the longest-running Michael Jackson tribute band, and the only one to predate his untimely passing, Who's Bad has sold out venues around the world.

This show will take place at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on Friday, April 17. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and drinks, with show starting at 7:30.