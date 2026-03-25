UNITARD To Celebrates 25 Years At Joe’s Pub

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Joe’s Pub will present the comedy trio UNITARD in “UNI-VERSARY: 25 YEARS OF UNITARD” on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 p.m.

The group—comprised of Mike Albo, Nora Burns, and David Ilku—will mark its 25th anniversary with a retrospective performance featuring selections from its catalogue. The show is directed by Adam Pivirotto.

Formed in 2000, Unitard developed its work at the former New York venue Fez and has since performed nationally and internationally. The trio is known for its sketch comedy addressing politics, culture, and social norms.

The anniversary program will include a mix of past material, including selections described as favorites and lesser-known works from across the group’s history.

Mike Albo is a writer and performer whose work includes the audiobook Hologram Boyfriends: Sex, Love and Overconnection and contributions to publications including The New Yorker and The New York Times. Nora Burns is a founding member of Unitard and the Nellie Olesons, with additional work in solo performance and cabaret. David Ilku has appeared in theater, film, and television, with credits including American Horror Story and The Cosby Show.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street in New York City. Tickets are $36, with a two-drink or one-food-item minimum per person.