Breithaupt Brothers to Present THE ANGELS' SHARE Concert at Joe's Pub

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Three-time Fred Ebb Award finalists the Breithaupt Brothers will present the first concert performance of their new original musical, The Angels' Share, at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater on Wednesday, April 29, 7 pm.

This one-night-only concert from the writing team behind Seeing Stars (York Theatre workshop; NYMF; finalist for developmental workshops at NAMT and the O'Neill National Musical Theater Conference) features a seasoned lineup of special guests, including Alvin Crawford, Aisha de Haas, Michael Halling, Joan Hess, Jeremy Kushnier, Marissa Mulder, Don Noble, Sarah Thorn, and Michael Winther, among others (full cast list here).

With music by Don Breithaupt, lyrics by Jeff Breithaupt, and a story by Jeff Breithaupt and Shelley McPherson, The Angels' Share unfolds in a single bar over the course of a century. Characters from different eras pass through this timeless room - overseen by an enigmatic, unchanging barkeep - their lives quietly interconnected, linked to a WWII-era American GI and the fiancée he left behind.

In whiskey-making, "the angels' share" refers to the small amount of spirit lost to evaporation during the aging process, but in this lyrical and deeply human new musical, the phrase becomes a metaphor for something more elusive: the small portion of time given to every human life, and what we choose to do with it before it slips away.