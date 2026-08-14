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The Rescues to Perform at Le Poisson Rouge With THE LOST BOYS Cast Members

The performance will take place on September 28.

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The Rescues to Perform at Le Poisson Rouge With THE LOST BOYS Cast Members

The Rescues will perform at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City, featuring a guest appearance by members of The Lost Boys Broadway cast! The performance will take place on September 28 at 8:00pm. 

The Rescues are a Los Angeles-based band who wrote the music for the Broadway musical The Lost Boys. The group joined the project in 2021 after director Michael Arden suggested them for the score, writing original songs and reworking some of their existing material for the musical.

Their work on The Lost Boys earned 2026 Tony Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, as well as additional nominations from the Outer Critics Circle and a Dorian Award win for Outstanding Original Score of a Broadway Production.

About The Lost Boys

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. 

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