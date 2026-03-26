The Green Room 42 to Present CHARLIE SINGS JUDY In April

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April 23, 1961 - Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall.The greatest night in show business history.

On its 65th anniversary, Charlie High celebrates the legendary concert with a streamlined selection from Garland's iconic set. Her marathon performance became a cultural earthquake; the resulting live album spent 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, making Garland the first woman ever to receive the honor.

Charlie brings this music back to the spotlight - from torch songs to showstoppers that defined an era - honoring Judy, her artistry, and the night that became history.

Charlie Sings Judy plays at The Green Room 42 on April 23 at 9:30PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

MORE ABOUT CHARLIE HIGH

Charlie High is an New York City-based artist who has performed Off-Broadway, in national tours, and with symphony orchestras, opera companies, and regional theatres throughout the United States. His credits include the national tour of Bartlett Sher's production of My Fair Lady, and he has appeared in concert with symphony orchestras including the Utah Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Pacific Symphony, North Carolina Symphony, and Helena Symphony.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn-cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.

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