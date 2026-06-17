THE GREEN WAVE (MAREA VERDE) to Play 54 Below in July

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54 Below will present The Green Wave (Marea Verde): A Latin Pop Concert on Friday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. Produced by Muy Muy Productions and co-produced by performer Carla Costabile, The Green Wave (Marea Verde) is a powerful evening of Latin pop and rock inspired by the feminist movements that have transformed Latin America over the last decade.

Founded by Celia Zaga, Frida Mancilla, and Bibi Sánchez, Muy Muy Productions is a women-led collective dedicated to amplifying multicultural voices and creating opportunities for Latin American artists in New York City's cabaret and theater communities. Through innovative live events, the company celebrates the richness, diversity, and resilience of Latin American storytelling.

Taking its name from the "Marea Verde" ("Green Wave"), the feminist movement symbolized by the green pañuelo that has become a powerful emblem of activism across Latin America, the concert draws inspiration from the Ni Una Menos movement, which emerged in Argentina in response to femicide and gender-based violence and grew into a powerful call for justice throughout the region. By bringing together songs that speak to womanhood, resistance, survival, and empowerment, The Green Wave celebrates the artists and communities that continue to transform pain into action and solidarity.

Featuring songs by Hispanic and Latin American women artists whose work explores womanhood, gender-based violence, resistance, and empowerment, The Green Wave transforms remembrance into celebration, solidarity, and hope. Through an electrifying evening of Latin pop, rock, and contemporary music, the concert highlights the enduring strength of women and the movements that continue to fight for equality throughout the Americas. Music direction is by Camila Cortina.

The cast features Rossana Barrera, Majo Cárdenas, Carla Costabile, Zaramaría Fas, Leanna Finol, Inma Heredia, Frida Mancilla, Ana Daniela Pérez, Victoria Raigorodsky, Brianna Rios, Flower Estefana Rios, Majo Rivero (Gypsy), Bibi Sánchez, Vanessa Verduga and Celia Zaga.

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