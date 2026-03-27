Songbook Sundays Will Continue With Cole Porter Tribute at Jazz at Lincoln Center
There are two performances on Sunday, April 12th.
Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with It's All Right With Cole Porter on Sunday, April 12th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.
It's All Right with Cole Porter jazzes up spring and kicks out the long winter as Songbook Sundays celebrates that most iconic American songwriter.
With hot and cool tunes from Night and Day, I Get a Kick Out of You and So In Love, to It's All Right With Me and more, the show is hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, joined by five-time Grammy Award nominee Karrin Allyson, Broadway and jazz star Aisha de Haas and JALC rising star Declan Cashman.
Music Director Tedd Firth leads an intergenerational band of all-stars including Mary Ann Sweeney, bass (Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Konitz), Jay Sawyer, drums (Freddie Cole, Dee Dee Bridgewater), and Summer Camargo, trumpet (NBC Saturday Night Live Orchestra).
Ms. Winer said: “It's hard to believe we're starting our fifth season of Songbook Sundays. And with every show, we're grateful for this warm, family-feeling community of audience and performers who've made our Dizzy's series a happy home. Every other month, celebrating the American Songbook with a new show, and a new party…what could be more fun, or happy?”
One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fifth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by celebrations of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Jule Styne, Jimmy Van Heusen, Leonard Bernstein and Dorothy Fields. It will continue June 14th with a celebration of Harold Arlen. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.
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