Songbook Sundays Will Continue With Cole Porter Tribute at Jazz at Lincoln Center

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Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with It's All Right With Cole Porter on Sunday, April 12th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

It's All Right with Cole Porter jazzes up spring and kicks out the long winter as Songbook Sundays celebrates that most iconic American songwriter.

With hot and cool tunes from Night and Day, I Get a Kick Out of You and So In Love, to It's All Right With Me and more, the show is hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, joined by five-time Grammy Award nominee Karrin Allyson, Broadway and jazz star Aisha de Haas and JALC rising star Declan Cashman.

Music Director Tedd Firth leads an intergenerational band of all-stars including Mary Ann Sweeney, bass (Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Konitz), Jay Sawyer, drums (Freddie Cole, Dee Dee Bridgewater), and Summer Camargo, trumpet (NBC Saturday Night Live Orchestra).

Ms. Winer said: “It's hard to believe we're starting our fifth season of Songbook Sundays. And with every show, we're grateful for this warm, family-feeling community of audience and performers who've made our Dizzy's series a happy home. Every other month, celebrating the American Songbook with a new show, and a new party…what could be more fun, or happy?”