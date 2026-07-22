Six Shows to Celebrate Tony Bennett's Centennial in NYC

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Legendary singer Tony Bennett would have turned 100 on August 3, 2026. We've put together a roundup of some of the best tributes to the crooner in honor of his centennial in New York City, from July 26 to August 9. Tickets to these are going quickly, so get yours now before it's too late!

THE Tony Bennett CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION at The Cutting Room

Sunday July 26 @ 3 pm

Tickets available here.

International singing sensation, Eddie Bruce has literally been singing the praises of Tony Bennett for decades. He has invited his pal, multi-award winner Cabaret and Jazz singer, Sue Matsuki, to share the stage in celebration of what would have been Tony’s 100th birthday in this special brunch show. Featuring: Dean Schneider (piano), Brian Glassman (bass) and Lew Leabman (drums). Eddie and Sue will be singing a few of Tony’s iconic duets!

Tickets: Tickets are $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Billy Stritch : My Year With Tony Bennett – Celebrating 100 Years of an Icon at 54 Below

August 2 & 3 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the greatest singers ever, legendary pianist and singer Billy Stritch shares some of his favorite Tony Bennett songs along with stories from the year he spent at the piano by Tony’s side. From their first gig in West Virginia to the last show in San Francisco, it was a wild, unforgettable ride—full of surprises, great music, and nights playing for packed houses of devoted fans. There was truly no one like Tony Bennett, and while he deserves to be celebrated always, this year makes it especially meaningful.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Are You Having Any Fun? Elizabeth Bougerol Celebrates Tony Bennett at 100 at Joe’s Pub

Mon. August 3 at 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Hot Sardines co-creator Elizabeth Bougerol and special guests for a one-night-only celebration of Tony Bennett's music and spirit on what would have been his 100th birthday, featuring all-new arrangements of iconic Bennett songs and stories from a singular career and legendary life lived with heart and humanity.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 for the 9:30PM show and $54 for the 7:00 PM show (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.



Mon. August 3 @ 7 Joe Gransden Big Band: The Good Life - Happy 100th Tony Bennett ! at Dizzy’s ClubMon. August 3 @ 7 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

From Frank Sinatra to Louis Armstrong to Dean Martin, step into a night that brings the golden age of swing to life. Joe and his 16-piece big band channel the sound and spirit of Tony Bennett with warmth, style, and that easy groove that makes these songs linger. You’ll hear the classics you came for, alongside favorites that defined an era. Settle in and let the band carry you through a timeless night of swing.

Tickets: Tickets for the 7 pm are sold out. Tickets for the 9 pm are $60 ($30 for students). Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $25 per person.

John Pizzarelli at Birdland Jazz Club

August 4-8 (7 & 9:30 weeknights; 8:30 & 10:30 weekend)

Tickets available here.

Guitarist, vocalist, and Grammy Award-winning producer John Pizzarelli will continue his year-long celebration of the great Tony Bennett with the release of P.S. Mr. Bennett via Green Hill Music. Releasing on August 7, right after Bennett's centennial birthday on August 3, this five-song EP is a companion to Pizzarelli's full-length album Dear Mr. Bennett, which was released this past March to worldwide acclaim. To mark the occasion, Pizzarelli will return to Birdland Jazz Club for a five night run, August 4-8.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.



Sun. August 9, 5 & 7:30 Songbook Sundays: The Tony Bennett Centennial at Dizzy’s ClubSun. August 9, 5 & 7:30 pm

Info available here.

Tony Bennett’s centennial gets a proper celebration at Dizzy’s with a Songbook Sunday filled with the music he loved. Featuring Debby Boone, Gabrielle Stravelli, and David Marino on vocals, with Billy Stritch at the piano, the set moves through classics like The Best Is Yet to Come , Fly Me to the Moon , and more. Curated by Deborah Grace Winer, it’s a night that keeps things swinging from start to finish.

Tickets: Tickets are $65 ($30 for students). Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $25 per person.

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