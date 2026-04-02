Rosie Webber to Make NYC Debut at The Green Room 42 With Judy Garland Tribute Show

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The Green Room 42 will present vocalist and rising cabaret artist Rosie Webber in "The Show That Got Away" on July 30, 2026.

Written and directed by Emmy-Award nominee Danny Salles, "The Show That Got Away" is Webber's reimagined tribute to Judy Garland, woven together with her own story as a modern performer navigating legacy, identity, and artistry. The evening features iconic songs from stage and screen alongside unexpected contemporary selections, all delivered in Webber's signature jazz-infused style.

Rosie rose to national attention with her ability to channel the vocal sound and emotional depth of her muse, Judy Garland. In this exclusive one-night-only evening of songs and stories, Rosie makes her New York City debut, performing some of Judy's favorites plus some exciting new selections that her spirit inspires. Rosie shares her own story, how Garland influences her art and life, and takes us to exciting musical places in an exhilarating evening of song.

Rosie Webber in "The Show That Got Away" will play The Green Room 42 on July 30, 2026 AT 7pm. Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum.