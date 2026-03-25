Review: Fidelity Theatricals Delivers a Joyful & Meaningful PURLIE at Don't Tell Mama

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Fidelity Theatricals brought Purlie to Don’t Tell Mama on March 20 in a concert staging that highlighted the humor, heart, and cultural significance of the show. Directed by Ernest Barzaga with music direction by Brandon Jackson, the evening followed the story of Purlie Victorious, a determined preacher returning to his hometown to reclaim his inheritance and help his community. Even in a cabaret setting, the show’s themes of resilience, justice, and identity came through clearly, creating a night that felt both entertaining and meaningful.

The cast featured Griffin Prada Garnett as Purlie Victorious, Aeja Barrows as Lutiebelle, Terrecia Davis Williams as the Church Soloist, Kennen Butler as Gitlow, Olivia Hight as Missy, Roger Rathburn as Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee, and David Speechley as Charlie Cotchipee. The ensemble included Joshua Honoré, Preston Wayne Martin, Axandre Oge, and Madelyn Dandridge. Together, they created a strong and cohesive group that balanced the show’s comedy with its deeper emotional core.

Griffin Prada Garnett delivered a commanding performance as Purlie Victorious. His presence was confident and grounded, and he carried the story with a clear sense of purpose. In “The Harder They Fall,” Griffin showcased both vocal strength and emotional drive, using the song to highlight Purlie’s determination and belief in change. His performance anchored the evening and gave the show its central heartbeat.

Aeja Barrows brought warmth and sincerity to Lutiebelle, creating a performance that felt open and deeply genuine. Her rendition of “I Got Love” was a standout moment, filled with light and emotional honesty. Aeja’s vocals were bright and expressive, and she captured Lutiebelle’s innocence and strength in a way that made the character instantly lovable.

Kennen Butler made a standout impression as Gitlow, delivering a performance full of energy, personality, and vocal precision. In “Skinnin’ a Cat,” he showed off incredible range and agility, moving through the song with ease while maintaining clarity and control. His ability to shift dynamics and play within the music made the performance feel both technically impressive and genuinely fun to watch. Kennen’s stage presence remained engaging throughout, blending humor with vocal confidence in a way that elevated every moment he was in.

Olivia Hight brought a soulful and steady presence to Missy. Her performance of “Down Home” was rich with warmth and emotional depth, offering a moment that felt both comforting and reflective. Olivia’s vocals carried a natural ease that made the song feel lived in, and she added a quiet strength to the overall production.

By the end of the night, Purlie felt like more than just a concert. It was a reminder of the importance of representation and the power of telling stories that center Black voices, resilience, and community. Fidelity Theatricals handled the material with care and intention, creating a performance that was not only entertaining but also meaningful and necessary.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals here.

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here.



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