Review: Alice Ripley & John McDaniel's 'FOREVER FRIENDS' at The Laurie Beechman
Special guest in their show Jason Robert Brown sent everyone out into the Theatre District with a renewed sense of "HOPE"
You never quite know which Broadway friends you’ll bump into at the bar and restaurant at the West Bank Cafe on 42nd Street. But one thing is certain—if you attend a cabaret at its legendary Laurie Beechman Theatre, you will be in the presence of extraordinary Broadway talent. Such was the case last night, when a room full of Broadway enthusiasts, luminaries, and friends of Tony Award winner Alice Ripley and Emmy, Grammy, and Drama Desk Award winner John McDaniel filled every seat in the newly reimagined nightclub for their “Friends Forever” cabaret show. The evening lived up to its name, celebrating a long artistic friendship and the kind of chemistry that only true collaborators share. Adding to the occasion, Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown joined as a surprise guest artist, completing a remarkable night of Broadway artistry. It was a quintessential New York theater night. Alice Ripley’s signature emotional intensity and vocal power electrified the room in performances including “Who Will Love Me As I Am” (Side Show), “As If We Never Said Goodbye” (Sunset Boulevard), Maury Yeston’s “Please Let’s Not Even Say Hello,” and “Meadowlark” (Stephen Schwartz). The artistry of musical director, pianist, arranger, and performer John McDaniel proved once again why he is such a respected presence in the music world, skillfully supporting and elevating every moment onstage. As for Jason Robert Brown, his enormous talents sent Eda and I walking home through the Theatre District with a renewed sense of “HOPE.”
See more upcoming shows at the Beechman on their website here.
Below, see photos from the night.
Alice Ripley
Jason Robert Brown & Alice Ripley
Alice Ripley & Jason Robert Brown
Jason Robert Brown & Alice Ripley
Bill Russell, Alice Ripley, & John McDaniel
Randie-Levine Miller, Elisa Loti Stein, Paula Kaminsky Davis
Julie Gold, & John McDaniel, Susie Mosher
Alice Ripley, & Randie Levine Miller Elisa Loti Stein
West Bank Cafe, Laurie Beechman Theatre
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